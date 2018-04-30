Putting big cats in the frame

Internationally renowned artist Pip McGarry returns to Odiham to showcase his latest oil paintings collection, Big Cats And Other Animals.

The Hampshire-based wildlife artist, who has been artist-in-residence at Marwell Zoological Park in Winchester for nearly 20 years, brings his latest collection to The Frame Gallery High Street for a fortnight-long exhibition, which opens this Saturday and runs until May 19.

The exhibition will also feature the work of Gale and Alex McGarry.

Pip said: “I am excited to be bringing my latest works backs to a beautiful venue, The Frame in Odiham. This 2018 collection sees some of my most detailed and charismatic work to date. I have tried to capture specific moments in time and bring them to life in front of your eyes.

“This exhibition features a huge range of animals. I hope that, by displaying my creations alongside Gale’s still life and Alex’s animals, we will produce a collection that will leave a lasting impression.

“I look forward to welcoming art lovers in Hampshire and the surrounding areas to my latest exhibition – both established audiences and maybe to introduce some newcomers to our work also.”

Proceeds from his celebrated work go towards supporting Marwell’s animal conservation projects.

Pip spends much of his time in Africa, and he has been on safari more than 30 times. This all contributes to his artistic authenticity. He also featured on TV in 2004 where he taught celebrities how to paint.

The Frame Gallery was crowned the winner of the 2015 and 2017 Art Retailer of the Year as well as being finalists in 2016.

Call The Frame Gallery on 01256 701 082 for more information about the exhibition or visit theframe-gallery.co.uk.