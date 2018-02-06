Putting safety first online

Young people who play their lives out online need to be protected.

That was the message behind a Cyber Protect & Young People conference in Hampshire last week.

At the event, a hundred teachers, social workers, youth workers and other professionals came together to find out more about how to help support young people and their families in reducing potential online risks.

Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane opened the event by talking about online safety, before the chief constable shared her perspective on the leading role Hampshire can play in safeguarding children and young people.

Mr Lane said: “Our children are playing their lives out online for all to see and this is having an impact on their mental health and safety.

“Every day we hear a different story about how young people are seeking validation online – how their perceived social status relies on ‘likes’, the devastating impacts that cyberbullying can have or the humiliation and trauma caused by sexting and revenge porn.

“It is really important that we seek to understand the pressures young people are under so we can provide the right advice, and the right support that will help them avoid being exploited or put at risk.”