Putting the fun into fundraising!

A Basingstoke father raised £11,000 for charity at a private event at the weekend.

Steve Edney and wife Leanne held the charity dinner, raffle and auction with live music from Chris Baker at the Bolton Arms in Old Basing on Saturday to raise funds for the Brittle Bone Society.

The couple are pictured with their five-year-old son Max who has a rare medical condition called Osteogenesis Imperfecta, known as brittle bones.

Steve said: “It was a brilliant night, such fun whilst raising so much money to help other people, we are thrilled, delighted and very thankful to everyone who got involved.”

Leanne added: “I am still pinching myself, this is a massive amount of money to raise in one event, thank you to the team at the Bolton Arms and all our friends who supported this event.”

More than £26,000 has been raised so far across Steve’s 12 events in 12 months campaign.