Q&A with folk singer Kate Rusby ahead of Anvil show

Folk singer Kate Rusby will be performing at the Anvil Arts on Thursday, May 18. She has been kind enough to answer a few pre-show questions for us.

What first got you into folk music?

My upbringing was full of music. My parents both play and sing, Mum plays the piano and accordion and Dad plays string things like the banjo, mandolin and the guitar; they actually met through music at folk clubs too.

They had a ceilidh band when we were young which myself and my sister joined when we were old enough. My older sister Emma, younger brother Joe and I all started playing the fiddle when we were about five or six. Joe was a chorister at Wakefield Cathedral for a good few years too. There was always music in our home and instruments would be all around the place that we were allowed to play on if we fancied it.

What’s the inspiration behind your most recent album, Life in a Paper Boat?

I get inspiration from all over, but mainly my collection of ballad books, they have a wealth of stories about all sorts, I love searching through them. I also still learn songs from my parents, which is lovely, and with the added bonus now that I can pass the songs on to my own girls (Daisy Delia, 7 and Phoebe Summer, 4); I feel so lucky. As for the songs I write, that varies but the title track came to me after watching the many desperate souls prepared to risk the lives of themselves and their very young families to cross the sea in hope of a better, safer life.

After 25 years of touring, what’s your favourite thing about performing and why?

I just enjoy playing live! I honestly believe that you couldn’t do it if you didn’t enjoy it. It is very, very tiring and stressful, and having the weight of the other musicians’ and record company’s livelihood on your shoulders is a massive responsibility. Even one little cold could mean that we have to cancel a gig. But I love it, so that balances all the worries. I don’t think it would be possible to bear the weight of it if I didn’t love it. Audiences seem to like what I do, so we must be doing something right!

What is your advice to aspiring musicians?

Be humble, kind, and retain all the rights to your music.

This show is not to be missed. Full price tickets are £26.