Queen unveils memorial created by Basingstoke stonemasons

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh unveiled a memorial to the armed forces deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan last Thursday that was created by a Basingstoke stonemasons.

StoneCircle, which has its factory and showroom in Wootton St Lawrence, was chosen to produce the memorial that has been erected in Victoria Embankment Gardens, London.

It was designed by sculptor Paul Day, who also created the monument for the Battle of Britain, and commemorates both military and civilian deaths in the regions.

The memorial is composed of several blocks, the largest of which weighed in at 7,000kg.

During the building it was put up around a steel frame, and once finished was dismantled and delivered to the site where it was reassambled.

Steve Vanhinsbergh, one of the two brothers who runs the company, said: “Everyone at StoneCircle is very proud to have been commissioned to produce the new memorial to the Afghanistan and Iraq war dead that was unveiled by the Queen last week.

“It was a challenge both technically and logistically as we were using some of the largest blocks of stone we have ever handled.

“There’s now a small part of London were we can all bore our children with ‘we made that’ for years to come.”

The memorial features two large stones – one representing Iraq and the other Afghanistan – linked by a giant, two-sided bronze tondo.

In total, 682 service personnel were killed in the three conflicts between 1990 and 2015.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “The missions in Iraq and Afghanistan called on hundreds of thousands of our military and civilian personnel to put their lives on the line in a heroic effort to help secure greater peace and stability.

“We honour the extraordinary courage and dedication of every one of those British men and women who stepped forward to answer that call.”