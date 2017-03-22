Questions raised over viability of Basingstoke Town stadium

The question of where Basingstoke Town (BTFC) will be playing next season has been thrown up in the air after its two proposals for a new stadium were scuppered.

The club has been in discussions in recent weeks to move out of the Camrose and find a new site within the town, after saying the current ground “is no longer economically or practicably feasible”.

However last week the club said that both its options had fallen through, and criticised Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council for a lack of help in finding an alternative site.

But the council has hit back, saying it has not seen any evidence why the Camrose is not a viable option.

All of this means that it is unclear where Basingstoke Town will be playing its home matches next season.

“We are now left with few options. It’s very sad indeed,” said club chairman Rafi Razzak.

“We are very disappointed with the lack of tangible help from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, which despite encouraging us to submit proposals over several years, stopped our original plans for a new stadium in the town last year.

“At numerous meetings since then, they have offered to help, but in reality they have not offered any new sites for us to consider.

“They seem unlikely to allow a retail development at the Camrose, which could help BTFC to build a new stadium within the town.”

The two options being pursued were selling the Camrose for a retail development to be built in its place, or upgrading the Winklebury football site currently occupied by the Hampshire FA.

Plan A was to sell the Camrose to a high-value retail development, with the money used to clear the company’s debts and generate enough income to pay for a new stadium to be built.

However the club said that in discussions it had with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, the authority said they would favour housing there – what the club refers to as a low-value development.

Plan B would have been to redevelop the Winklebury site as Hampshire FA was considering leaving, but it has now decided it will stay there.

Simon Bound, the council’s cabinet member responsible for sport, said: “I am of course concerned about the future of the club and its teams, and have had representations from the supporters about the timescale now being imposed.

“The reality is that finding the right options for the future of the club, such as other funding solutions or community ownership, will take considerable time.

“I have frequently reiterated to the club that there is no other public land in the council’s ownership suitable for the relocation of the stadium for the private club at low or no cost, and stressed the need for formal planning advice on any possible sites.

“As owners of some of the land at the Camrose site, we are keen to fully explore the option of improving the facilities there and we have not yet seen, despite frequent requests, any evidence to show why that is not a viable option.

“We are surprised that there is now such a pressing deadline to leave that site.”

The club had previously submitted a planning application to build a 5,000-seater stadium in Eastrop, but this was turned down by the borough council.

It was following this decision that Mr Razzak said he would be stepping down as chairman at the end of the season.