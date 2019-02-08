Race for life, open to everyone

PEOPLE in Basingstoke are being encouraged to get the year off to a great start by making a date to join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life. There are events for people of all ages and abilities taking place at Down Grange Sports Complex on Wednesday,12 June (Race for Life) and Saturday 21 September (Pretty Muddy).

Fiona Miller, Cancer Research UK’s Basingstoke Event Manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Basingstoke access to the latest treatments. You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

She continued: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Basingstoke with people across the South East and the whole of the UK. Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.”

She added: “Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago. But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone – women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.”

Fiona continued: “This month, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”