Racking up the miles in memory of Mac

More than £9,000 has been raised from a 16-mile walk held in memory of a teenager who was killed in a motorcycle accident near Whitchurch last year.

Sixteen-year-old Mac Sutcliffe, from St Mary Bourne, died on his way to school last October when the motorbike he was riding was involved in a two-vehicle collision at the junction of Harroway and Bloswood Lane.

To celebrate his life, around 30 staff at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), where Mac’s dad Richard works, joined family and friends in walking from Harestock in Winchester to St Mary Bourne on Saturday.

Money raised will go to Children in Need.

Richard said: “On October 14, 2016, our world changed when our 16-year-old son Mac was killed in a motorcycle accident on his way to school.

“We are so grateful for the support of all our friends and colleagues who gave up their time to walk ‘Miles for Mac’, and for all the various money raising activities for this special charity.”

Mohammed Zaman, of Wimbourne Gardens in Reading, was sentenced to 20 months in prison earlier this year for causing Mac’s death by careless driving.