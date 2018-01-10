Radio show in running for awards

A radio show that featured a special programme to raise awareness for partial vision and blindness has been nominated for a national award.

Hospital Radio Basingstoke hosted a two-hour show on World Sight Day in October to help raise awareness for the work of local charity Helping Hands for the Blind.

The show clearly stood out, as the station has now reached the final 10 in the category of best speech package for the National Hospital Radio Awards 2018.

The charity’s chairman Dave Chatten Smith, who is blind, said the team is delighted to be included in the nominations that are decided by the Hospital Broadcasting Association.

He said: “It is a really important message to everyone to take care of your sight which is why this day was created by the World Health Organisation.”

The show’s host Christine Rowley, who has also been nominated in the category of female presenter of the year, had the idea to put together a special programme, calling on Mr Smith and Alex Soto, the charity’s secretary, to help.

Speaking on the show, Mr Soto described his own experience of becoming partially sighted and how he copes with everyday life – since then, he has become a regular guest on the programme.

He said: “I love going on air, radio is very comforting and it’s great to be part of it.”

Helping Hands for the Blind works to provide services that empower visually impaired people to live more independently and offer training for organisations on sight awareness.