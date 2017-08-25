RAF group prepare to take on canalside cycle

A group of cyclists from RAF Odiham are set to jump into the saddle to cycle 70 miles for charity.

Dean Pyle, Alex Hughes, Stuart Crichton, Chris Cubitt, Tom Hukin and Kay Edwards, from the Survival Equipment Section, are fundraising for the RAF Benevolent Fund by cycling the Basingstoke Canal from Odiham to Addlestone and back next Thursday.

Corporal Dean Pyle said: “Every year Survival Equipment hold a charity event.

“We wanted to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund – it feels like the perfect way to give a little back to a great charity that recognises what the RAF do, and the stress our jobs can cause.”

Cpl Pyle added: “We hope the money will go towards helping more serving RAF and RAF veterans with any problems they may come up against.

“If our fundraising enables the RAF Benevolent Fund to help even one person, we will feel like we achieved what we set out to do.”

The group, who are aged between 23 and 33, are responsible for the repair, rectification and modification of all survival equipment including life rafts, harnesses and helmets.

Heather Kemp, regional fundraiser for the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “Those based at RAF Odiham have constantly shown support for the fund.

“How Dean and the team have found the time to train for this challenge is beyond me, but on behalf of the charity, we are very grateful for their dedication.”