RAF Odiham team tackle feat of fitness

Super-fit fitness fanatics from RAF Odiham have been taking part in a 12-hour challenge in the name of charity.

A group of 13 serving personnel worked up a sweat by carrying out the challenge that was made up of 12 workouts, which included weightlifting, endurance work and gymnastics, every hour for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Corporal Chris Spencer, who came up with the idea, said: “People sometimes don’t feel comfortable with they way they work out or when it comes to trying new things with their fitness regime.

“This is a great way to bring both of those things together and encourage people to stay fit and active.”

The team have raised more than £100 but this is expected to swell substantially with more donations still to come.

Heather Kemp, regional fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “Twelve hours of fitness is an incredible feat and we are extremely grateful to them for taking on this challenge in support of us.

“I hope they all managed a glass of wine afterwards.”