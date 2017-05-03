RAF Odiham technician hoping to take part in Invictus Games

A non-commissioned officer based at RAF Odiham is in line to fire the UK’s Invictus Games Team to glory.

Clare Langham-Phillips, an aircraft technician at the base, is looking to represent the UK in archery after attending team trials in Bath.

The games take place in Toronto from September 22 to 30.

Last year, 49-year-old Clare was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome.

She has suffered from a series of non-descript symptoms for the last three years, such as colds and feeling run down, which had a big impact on her.

“For a while I fell apart,” said Clare, who has served her country for 30 years.

“I would have anxiety going out.

“It affected my relationship with my wife when we didn’t know what was wrong with me.

“I’d claim to be fine with my life but I wouldn’t discuss my career.

“I planned to serve until I was 55 but I’m now likely to be medically discharged.

“I’ve lost what I had.”

Clare was inspired to take up archery by her brother Andy, who was medically discharged from the RAF after sustaining spinal injury during the first Gulf War.

He suffered from mental health problems and spent a period homeless before turning to archery while in rehabilitation.

“I didn’t want to compete against my brother so I decided to have a go at recurve archery – not compound, which is his area,” Clare said.

“It is not all about winning medals.

“It’s the whole ethos of the journey and being in an environment with others who know how you feel.

“I now have so much energy when I go home from an archery training session.”

The British Invictus Games team will be announced at the end of this month.