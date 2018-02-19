RAF women’s tribute to force trailblazers

Servicewomen celebrated their ‘trailblazing’ RAF predecessors who paved the way for future generations.

A team of seven female personnel from RAF Odiham joined veterans at a celebration of 100 years of women in the RAF last week.

The group gave a presentation to the former WAAF (Women’s Auxiliary Air Force) and WRAF (Women’s Royal Air Force) members at Princess Marina House, a care centre run by the RAF Benevolent Fund on the West Sussex coast.

The day, which culminated in a special gala, was the highlight in a week of activities to celebrate 100 years of women in the Armed Forces.

Sergeant Audrey Burleigh, who was part of the group from RAF Odiham, said: “We are delighted to be part of these celebrations. Many of the women served during the Second World War and were the trailblazers of their generation, paving the way for women, like me, who serve today.

“Within the RAF all roles are now open to women and it is thanks to the determination of veterans like these WAAFs and WRAFs that we stand here today.”

Women began serving in the RAF towards the end of the First World War, when the Women’s Royal Air Force was formed in 1918. The service was disbanded in 1920, after the end of hostilities.

When war broke out again in 1939, the WAAF was created with a limit to the roles women could apply for.

In 1941, the height of the Second World War, women were conscripted into the service, which grew to more than 180,000 personnel at its peak.

WAAF later became WRAF, before the two services, the RAF and WRAF were formally merged in 1994.

Ann Simons, a former WRAF nurse who served during the 1970s, said: “I totally enjoyed my time in the air force. I think this week is marvellous and I have already made a couple of friends.

“It is absolutely beautiful here, I love being by the sea. They treat you so well here.”