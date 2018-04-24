Raise a glass on the big day

Celebrating a Royal Wedding has to be done in a quintessentially English style, and where better than the luxurious surroundings and classic elegance of Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens?

The mansion house hotel near Hook will be screening the Royal Wedding live on Saturday 19 May from 11am, with the ceremony starting at 12pm.

There will be a sumptuous specially-themed Champagne afternoon tea for guests to enjoy as they watch HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

On the menu, created by executive head chef Michael Lloyd, will be a selection of classic finger sandwiches including coronation chicken, smoked salmon and cream cheese, Royal Warrant-holding Buccleuch beef and horseradish, and cucumber and crème fraiche; along with an egg and cress bridge roll and quail’s egg scotch egg.

To add the icing on the cake, sweet treats will include chocolate marquises, praline macarons and chocolate engagement rings, along with Victoria sponge and fresh scones with jam.

The Royal Wedding Afternoon Tea will be served in the baronial Tylney Suite and will include Champagne for guests to sip as they watch the day’s events on the big screen.

Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens is an historic Grade II listed country house hotel with some of the most picturesque and well-maintained gardens and parkland in the country. Within the 66 acres you can find perfectly manicured Italian and Dutch gardens, a romantic rose garden and recently restored water garden.

The hotel has won various awards over the years such as the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award in 2016, Luxury Country House of the Year for Hampshire Award and Best Loved Hotel Award from Hotels.com in 2016.

Tickets are £42 per person, which includes a complementary glass of celebratory fizz.

To book, either call Marion Bampton at Tylney Hall on 01256 745533, or visit tylneyhall.com.