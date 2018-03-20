Raising a glass to rating

A Basingstoke residential care home had cause for celebration after it was awarded a ‘good’ rating by the industry watchdog.

Basingfield Court in Old Basing was awarded the overall ‘good’ rating last month following an unannounced inspection by health and social care regulator the Care Quality Commission in November.

Residents of the newly-refurbished care home rejoiced with a tea party, replete with homemade cakes and a glass of fizz.

Home manager Julie Hynd said: “I am so proud of my team and our wonderful residents who we have the privilege of caring for each day.

“The lovely comments in the report are really heart-warming to read and make me feel very proud to be here.”

Staff were described in the report as having developed caring and meaningful relationships with residents.

The care home, operated by Sanctuary Care, given the ‘good’ rating – the second highest rating bestowed by CQC – to prove the service is “performing well and meeting our expectations”.

One resident said: “My girls treat me like their own family. They are so kind and caring; even when they are busy they have time to make me feel special.”

Over the next 12 months, Sanctuary Care will also celebrate its 20th anniversary.