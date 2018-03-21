Raising awareness of child sex exploitation

Search warrants and arrests have been carried out in Basingstoke following intelligence gathered about child exploitation in the area.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams issued Child Abduction Warning Notices (CAWNs) and conducted targeted patrols in hotspot locations.

The Missing and Exploited Team works with partners to safeguard young people who may be at risk of exploitation, target perpetrators and manage missing people.

Officers spoke with public transport providers and taxi drivers to remind them of the signs to look out for in relation to Child Sexual Exploitation.

Detective Inspector Ross Toms of the Hampshire Constabulary Missing and Exploited team said: “This type of activity relies on information from the community and our partners.

“It helps us to build a picture of exploitation and risk to young people and identify opportunities for us to take action.

“I would encourage all parents, teachers and others who work with young people to be aware of the signs a child could be being exploited and contact us or one of our partners with information.

“In most cases you are the key to victims getting help, as those wrapped up in the world of exploitation are often unable or refuse to admit there is an issue.”

The week of action ahead of Child Sexual Exploitation Awareness Day on Sunday focused on safeguarding high-risk victims and proactively pursuing those committing crimes.

Neighbourhood officers carry out regular operations with Dorset Police, British Transport Police and rail community officers from South Western Railway. The highly visible activities are designed to deter criminals using the rail network from travelling between Dorset and Hampshire.

In nearby Portsmouth, officers targeted a group of children and young adults believed to be exploiting children as young as 12 to commit crimes, including drug supply, robberies and shoplifting.

As part of the operation, a 16-year-old old boy from Portsmouth and a 15-year-old boy from Southsea were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.