Rally pair killed as car hit tree

A rally driver and co-driver died when their car became airborne and hit a tree at about 75mph, an inquest has heard.

Driver Shawn Rayner, 52, of Eton Wick Road, Windsor, and navigator Steve Dear, 64, of School Green, Reading, were killed in a crash at the Loco 2 Stages Rally at Bramley camp near Basingstoke on December 29 last year.

Mr Rayner and Mr Dear suffered chest and head injuries and died instantly.

Senior coroner Andrew Bradley recorded a verdict of accidental death in Basingstoke on Monday.

The MK 2 Ford Escort, owned and driven by Mr Rayner, became airborne when exiting a big dip on a straight unmaintained road, witnesses said.

The rally car was around 3ft off the ground before it collided with the oak tree side-on, wrapping the car with its occupants around the tree.

Suspected damage to the car’s steering arm after landing following the big dip would have made the vehicle impossible to control, the inquest heard.

Event organiser Barry Guess, from Sutton and Cheam Motor Club, warned the drivers about the dip, with Mr Bradley adding he had heard evidence the event was well organised.

A spokesperson for Sutton and Cheam Motor Club said after the crash that they were “deeply saddened by the incident”.

Mr Rayner’s and Mr Dear’s families paid tributes to the “great characters” earlier this year.

Mr Rayner’s family and friends said: “Shawn Rayner was a loveable giant that could put a smile on anyone’s face. The world has lost two of its great characters and most incredible human beings.

“Thank you for the skids, the smiles, the rides and the memories. Keep smiling up there big man. Dad will call the notes for you, You just keep it pinned.”

Mr Dear’s family said: “Steve Dear was a truly wonderful gentleman who won the hearts of all that came into contact with him. The world has lost an inspirational father, loving partner and respected friend, brother and son.”