Ramifications of Silverstone cause Collard to sit out BTCC finale

Two weeks on from his huge shunt at Silverstone, Rob Collard was forced to pull out from Sunday’s British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) finale at Brands Hatch on medical grounds.

The north Hampshire racer withdrew ahead of qualifying on Saturday, having taken part in the practice sessions.

He stayed on to cheer Team BMW to the teams’ and constructors’ titles on Sunday however, on what was his 49th birthday.

And despite ultimately missing the final five rounds of the season, Collard hung on to secure fifth place in the drivers’ standings with a final tally of 256 points.

He said: “It’s a real shame I wasn’t able to race this weekend, but I’m proud to have played my part in the teams’ and manufacturers’ championship wins for the second year in a row.

“I’ve had seven podiums and a win earlier in the season and I’m pleased with this.

“To finish fifth in the points even after missing the last five races shows how competitive we’ve been across the year.

“The BMW has been an excellent car at all circuits and two titles is what the whole team deserves.”

Ash Sutton was crowned the 2017 BTCC champion after Collard’s team-mate Colin Turkington was forced to retire from the final race with damage.

The 2018 season is due to start at the Brands Hatch Indy circuit on April 8.