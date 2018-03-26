Rating proof of ‘justice for victims’

Hampshire Constabulary has been rated ‘good’ by an industry watchdog after tackling more than a quarter more crimes in 2017/18 despite pressure from increasing cutbacks.

The force was awarded the positive grade by independent assessors from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) for its investigation capability and for protecting vulnerable people.

Data released by the force on Thursday last week shows Basingstoke has seen an improvement of more than 29 per cent in ‘formal outcomes’ between March 2017 and March 2018 compared with the same period the previous year.

The figure also indicates an increase of more than 10 per cent in reports of crime, jumping from 1,620 to 2,092.

Overall, officers have achieved 4,790 more ‘formal outcomes’ in tackling crimes in the county; a 25 per cent increase on the previous year.

More criminal charges, out-of-court disposals and convictions in court all count towards the increased number of ‘formal outcomes’.

The force attributes the impressive performance to a renewed focus on high harm offences.

Deputy Chief Constable Sara Glen said: “We welcome today’s news as a positive endorsement that we are on track.

“Policing has never been more difficult but one clear measure of effectiveness is the number of positive outcomes we achieve, and we’ve delivered 5,000 more than last year.

“Despite fewer officers, more justice is being delivered for victims of crime.

“We have made further significant improvements since the inspection happened in the middle of 2017 and in doing so already addressed areas of concern in the report.”

In 2016, Hampshire Constabulary was told it requires improvement in two of the four sub-categories of effectiveness, namely ‘investigating crime’ and ‘protecting vulnerable people’.

Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane said: “Today, policing is under pressure due to an increase in demand, a shift to more complex and resource intensive crimes, and continued financial constraints.

“It is the determination and commitment of the whole workforce to protect the vulnerable, and keep us safer that has meant that Hampshire Constabulary has justly received this good rating.”