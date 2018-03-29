Ready and raring to go for new Touring Car season

Team BMW revealed the colours Hampshire driver Rob Collard will race in during the 2018 championship season.

Collard and Colin Turkington will contest the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship in the slick white BMW 125i M Sports with parallel red, navy and blue stripes.

The cars are the same as those with which the WSR-run team won both the manufacturers’ and teams’ titles last year.

The car appeared on-track for the first time in the new livery at Brands Hatch for pre-season testing on Wednesday last week.

The revised livery pays tribute to the traditional BMW Motorsport colours that have been carried by countless numbers of championship-winning touring cars since the 1970s.

Dick Bennetts, team principal, said: “We’re very pleased to once again carry the BMW Motorsport colours into the new BTCC season on the cars of Colin and Rob and hope they’ll prove as successful as they were in our double title-winning season last year.

“We have had a productive few tests in 2018 so far and want to continue this as we conclude our preparations for the start of the new campaign at Brands Hatch in April.”

The 60th anniversary BTCC season kicks off at Brands Hatch on April 7-8.