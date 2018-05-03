Ready, steady, go… get set for hospice run

The clocks are ticking ahead of the upcoming St Michael’s Hospice Basingstoke Run.

More than 800 runners took part last year raising around £30,000 for the charity.

This year’s run will take place at Down Grange Sports Complex on Wednesday May 16 at 7pm.

The event is open to everyone from parents and children to fun runners, first timers and club runners.

There will be chip timing in both the 5k and 10k runs, with medals for all participants.

The Breeze will be providing entertainment on the night and participants can enjoy free on-site parking and refreshments.

Registration starts from £8 for children or £12 for adults and runners must be registered before Monday May 14 at midday.

Go to https://bit.ly/2I487JR