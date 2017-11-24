Ready to face winter weather

Winter teams and new state-of-the-art vehicles carrying tonnes of salt are ready to hit the road to keep Hampshire moving during cold and icy weather.

Hampshire Highways will be keeping the county’s roads free of ice and snow with a new fleet of salting vehicles that include efficient engines, snow ploughs, sat nav guidance, and a record of which roads have been salted and when.

Highways teams use localised weather forecasting and roadside weather sensors around the county, monitoring conditions from October through to April to make decisions about the best time to salt the roads, where to salt and how much salt to use.

Roads are then treated with salt before temperatures drop to freezing to try to stop frost and ice forming.

Highways crews will always salt Hampshire’s ‘priority one’ routes first.

These carry the majority of Hampshire’s traffic, and include A roads, some B roads, major bus routes, roads to hospitals and other key emergency hubs.

During periods of prolonged severe weather, priority two routes, which include remaining B roads and single access roads to villages, may also be treated.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at Hampshire County Council, said: “We’ve a full stock of salt for the winter, with 20,000 tonnes of salt ready in barns which are strategically placed across Hampshire.”

During severe weather, residents can also help out by keeping pavements and smaller roads clear of ice by using the salt provided in the blue or yellow community salt bins, of which there are 3,700 across Hampshire.