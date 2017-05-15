‘Reckless and irresponsible’ driver jailed for causing 30-year-old’s death

A Basingstoke man who “made a catalogue of reckless and irresponsible decisions” has been jailed for causing the death of 30-year-old Kirsty Saunders.

Barry Smart was overtaking at over 100mph and had alcohol in his system before losing control of the car and killing Ms Saunders, also of Basingstoke, on the A30 towards Hook at Water End in June last year.

He will spend the next five years behind bars after pleading guilty to death by dangerous driving.

Winchester Crown Court heard how 37 year-old Smart, of Pemberton Road, was driving a dark blue BMW that he had taken without the owner’s consent on the afternoon of June 24, 2016.

Smart lost control of the car and it collided with a tree, seriously injuring himself and Miss Saunders from Brookvale, who was in the front passenger seat.

She was rushed to Southampton General Hospital but died three days later on June 27.

Investigations by the Hampshire Constabulary’s serious collision investigation unit revealed Mr Smart had consumed alcohol that would have been likely to of had an impact on his driving.

Alongside the five-year sentence, he was disqualified from driving for seven and a half years.

For driving with no insurance, Smart received a 12-month prison sentence, to run concurrently.

“Once again we found ourselves investigating a fatal collision which was totally avoidable,” said PC Claire Miller.

“Smart made a catalogue of reckless and irresponsible decisions that night which ultimately led to the death of his friend.

“Had he just stopped to realise how dangerous his actions were, then Kirsty would still be alive today and her family would not be forced to live on without her.

“Instead he has to live the rest of his life knowing that he is responsible for the death of his friend.

“I hope that this case acts as a warning to other motorists that these risks are not worth taking.

“The consequences can be fatal, as this collision has proven.”