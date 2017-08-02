Record breaking cyclist proves an inspiration

Students at a Basingstoke school were treated to a motivational talk from a record-breaking cyclist and business guru.

Dominic Irvine, who was part of an intrepid duo to smash the iconic Lands End to John O’Groats tandem cycling record in just 45 hours and 11 minutes and founder of a people development consultancy, spoke to students in year 10 at Bishop Challoner School.

Deputy head Andrew Brazen said; “The students were very excited to hear from Dominic Irvine.

“His presentation was lively and engaging, and provided a great example to them of the importance of raising their aspiration and developing resilience in the face of life’s challenges.”

Mr Irvine spoke about his experiences and about how ordinary people can deliver extraordinary results.

He has also completed numerous other long-distance cycling challenges, marathons and Ironmans.

Mr Irvine said: “The concepts I relay to multi-national companies on a daily basis, focus on performance and innovation and how ordinary people can deliver extraordinary results by changing the way they think about what they do.

“Such concepts should be highlighted to the next generation; if we can teach young people they are capable of extraordinary achievements, perhaps we will inspire greatness.

“It was a great privilege to speak to the students; they were interesting and engaging.”