Latest
Record donation for Basingstoke Foodbank

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Van driver jailed for killing #Basingstoke cyclist Lee Martin while on his phone sees his sentence appeal rejected… https://t.co/SB9tayeo0B
48 mins ago
Jane Austen's importance to #Basingstoke to be recognised this summer with life-size bronze statue in town centre… https://t.co/QdymuFlN6l
2 hours ago
Call for more money to help fix #Hampshire potholes, as £5m of extra funding is announced by Government… https://t.co/4l2koQZNBJ
3 hours ago
Rose is back in the swing of things after finishing second at Sony Open on third event back from injury #Hampshire… https://t.co/0rRpOykUWs
5 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR