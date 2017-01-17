Record donation for Basingstoke Foodbank

A charity that provides food for needy people across Basingstoke is celebrating after receiving its biggest ever single donation.

Kingsclere-based golf club Sandford Springs chose to raise money for chosen charity the Basingstoke Foodbank throughout last year, with the final total reaching £9,200.

The charity is open three days a week, in Sarum Hill, and last year provided the food to ensure that more than 3,500 people from across Basingstoke and Deane didn’t go hungry.

Operations and development manager, Paula Vallance, said: “We are extremely grateful to all the members of Sandford Springs for their generosity.

“This donation is the single largest amount that we have ever received, and will go a long way to help us pay our running costs, which are approximately £20,000 a year.

“As we have no guaranteed source of income, we are totally dependent on donations, grants and fundraising activities such as the events organised and arranged by Sandford Springs.”

Club captain Gerry Penfold added: “The Foodbank is a wonderful organisation, supporting local people in temporary crisis, who may otherwise go hungry.”