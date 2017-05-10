Red Lion roaring into action after 300 years

An Odiham pub has reverted to its original name – after more than 300 years.

The Red Lion, previously known as Next Door, has been extensively refurbished in a £500,000 project.

“We’re delighted to be open and look forward to welcoming our customers old and new,” said Edina Szabo, manager at the High Street pub.

Archives show that the 500-year-old building was an ale house called the Red Lion until 1700 when it was converted into a grocery store, which it remained until 1992.

Red Mist Leisure has now carried out a careful two-month restoration project that includes seven stylishly decorated en-suite bedrooms while combining the historic charm of the building with a light modern design.

Head chef Simon Lamb has cooked up a ‘modern British’ pub menu featuring classics with a contemporary twist, provided by local suppliers where possible.

Drinkers will be able to enjoy a large open plan bar area as well as an outdoor seating area at the front of the pub.