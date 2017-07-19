Red phone box is novel base for Austen corner

A red telephone box in the village where world-renowned author Jane Austen grew up has been transformed into a visitor information centre.

The phone box in the centre of Steventon has written itself into literary history as one of the smallest and most novel corners of the country devoted to the Pride and Prejudice author.

Villagers held an opening ceremony on Sunday, inviting along ‘Jane Austen’ as a guest.

She told the assembled audience: “I began my writing at an early age and some of my neighbours provided the inspiration for particular characters in my books.

“I am thrilled that people still want to read my books and to visit my birthplace and this strange red object should provide them with all the information they need.

“Fellow villagers, there are many books here for you to read. As I said myself, many years ago, I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading.”

The phone box – which had become an eyesore – was converted into the centre that also doubles up as a book exchange, thanks to the workmanship of Allan Richardson.

He repaired the framework and gave it a new lick of red paint, with the help of funding from the Hampshire County Council and Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

Basingstoke and Deane mayor Cllr Paul Frankum with the mayoress, Cllr Jane Frankum, opened the revamped telephone box and cut the ribbon.

The unveiling also signalled the start of the Jane Austen Festival that Steventon is hosting to honour the 200 years since the death of their famous daughter.

Held over the weekends of July 28-30 and August 4-5, there will be a flower festival in the church with displays inspired by Austen’s books and her life in Steventon, complemented by art works from Dorothy Dent and Jill Smith.

There will also be arts performances, a local history exhibition, church services and performances of Pride and Prejudice.