Refurbished library gets Silchester pupils reading

Pupils at Silchester Primary School have been enjoying a sit down with a good book following a donation from AWE.

The nuclear deterrent manufacturer gave the school £500 towards the refurbishment of its library, which has included buying a new bookcase.

It has also given pupils the opportunity to act as class librarians and encourage them to read more.

Year six pupil Logan said: “I like being a librarian and helping everyone with the books.

“I especially like reading the science books and want to be a scientist or astronaut when I am older.”

School librarian Eve Rynott said: “Thank you AWE for this invaluable support, which has enabled us to buy a new bookcase.

“Our science books are now displayed prominently for all the children to enjoy.”