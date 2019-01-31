Rejuvinated Dragons earn point against play-off chasers

Dean Stow’s last-minute penalty saved a point for Basingstoke.

Ben Wright equalised early in the second half and a last gasp goal from Stow made sure Basingstoke did not finish the day empty handed.

One of four debutants, former fan favourite Manny Williams had the first chance of the game as the ball dropped to him about 30 yards out on his return but his shot went wide.

Then Wright had a chance to put the home side in the lead after a clever cross from Sam Smart found the forward, but he prodded it just wide.

Tom McGill was forced into a wonderful save from a George Moore driven shot.

The away side took the lead as the ball found its way to Dylan Kearney who poked it past the goalkeeper McGill.

Wright then equalised after wonderful play from Williams, dribbling past two players and playing an inch perfect pass through to Wright. The striker swept the ball past the keeper and levelled the scoring.

Stow had the chance to put the Dragons ahead with his free-kick which brushed the side of the net.

Then Harrow won a penalty which was converted by Ryan Moss into the roof of the net.

From a corner the ball eventually fell to Shane Hollamby whose header smashed off the post and fell to Williams, but his shot flew over the bar.

In stoppage time Smart was taken down in the box and Basingstoke were awarded a penalty. Stow tucked the penalty into the bottom left to level the scores.

Deadfield had the final chance of the game as the ball dropped to him kindly but his shot went just over.