Relationship education needed in schools, says MP

Maria Miller has called for relationship education to be made a compulsory subject for children at schools nationwide.

The Basingstoke MP has tabled an amendment to the existing children and social work bill to introduce this change in a bid to help deal with increased sexual pressures on youngsters.

Research shows that just one in four children at secondary school currently receives any teaching on sex and relationship issues, with Ofsted identifying that the quality of teaching when it does occur is often poor.

Figures also show that most children have seen pornography online by the time they leave primary school, while two thirds are asked for a sexual picture of themselves by the time they leave secondary school.

And with the Government’s guidance on sex and relationship education not being reformed in 17 years, Mrs Miller has tabled the amendment.

She said: “Different interest groups cannot agree on a way forward that suits them and in the meantime we are letting down a generation of children who are not being taught how to keep themselves safe in a digital world.

“Overwhelmingly parents and children are fed up and want change.

“They want compulsory lessons in school to teach children and young people about consent and healthy relationships.”