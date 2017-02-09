Reliving the glory days of the ‘60s

During the swinging ‘60s, The Beach Boys were one of the most successful bands of the decade.

Millions of record sales, numerous number one hits around the world and thousands of fans made them one of the most popular groups of all time.

And you can relive their glory when tribute group The Bootleg Beach Boys arrive at The Anvil on Thursday, February 16.

Made up of Joe Mullins, Damian Butler, Mark Maguire, Joe Leech and Fran King, the group from Ireland will perform some of the Beach Boys’ most recognisable tracks such as, I Get Around, Good Vibrations and Do It Again, at the Churchill Way venue.

Damian, who plays lead singer Mike Love, told the Observer: “The Beach Boys have inspired me and the other guys so much from when we were learning/picking apart each song.

“This was when we heard the genius that went into the music.

“And on the night, expect a full two hour show of perfectly harmonised Beach Boys classics with three costume changes.”

The concert starts at 7.45pm and tickets cost £20.50.