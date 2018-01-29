Remembering victims and honouring survivors

Basingstoke’s MP honoured the victims of the Holocaust and paid tribute to the extraordinary survivors.

To mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Saturday, Maria Miller signed a book of commitment as part of a series of events hosted by the Educational Trust.

The MP pledged her commitment to remembering the day and supporting commemorative events.

Speaking about the significance of the day, she said: “[It] is an important opportunity for people from Basingstoke and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.”

Thousands of events were arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country to remember all victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “We are very grateful to Maria for signing the book of commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.”

Holocaust Memorial Day was established in 1999 following an MP’s visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau with the Holocaust Educational Trust.

Moved by his visit, Andrew Dismore MP proposed a bill, “to introduce a day to learn and remember the Holocaust”.

The theme for this year’s commemorations was ‘the power of words’.