Reminder to register for council elections

Residents are being reminded to ensure they have registered to vote in the upcoming county council elections.

The public will have the chance to vote in who they think should represent them on the authority in each of the 10 electoral divisions in Basingstoke and Deane.

Hampshire County Council have not yet released the full list of candidates standing for election, with the winners from the polling day on May 4 set to then represent constituents for the next four years.

The Basingstoke Central, Basingstoke North, Basingstoke North West, Basingstoke South East, Basingstoke South West, Tadley and Baughurst, Whitchurch and Clere, Loddon, Candovers and Calleva and Kingsclere seat will all be contested.

But the councils chief executive and returning officer, John Coughlan, has warned residents that they will not be able to cast their vote unless they register before April 13.

He said: “The county council elections happen once every four years and provide an opportunity for the democratic process to take place and for the public to have their say at the ballot box.

“To be eligible to vote and choose your representative on the county council, you first have to be on the electoral register, so it’s vital you have registered by the deadline.”

You can register via: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.