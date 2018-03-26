Renowned pianist’s debut

Internationally renowned pianist David Fray is to make his debut at The Anvil next month when he joins a performance by the Philharmonia Orchestra.

Fray will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto no. 2 which shows the young composer breaking away from Mozart’s model into his own world of emotion, with a tender slow movement and mischievous and sprightly finale.

Following on from that, Mahler’s Symphony no.1 proceeds from a magical, hushed opening, via a folk-dance second movement and strange, disconcerting funeral march, to a jubilant finale, and shows the 24- year-old pianist excitedly extending the range of orchestral expression.

Fray started taking piano lessons at the age of four before furthering his studies with Jacques Rouvier at the Conservatoire National Supérieur in Paris.

He holds multiple awards including a German honour for Instrumentalist of the Year and the Young Talent Award from the Ruhr Piano Festival.

In 2008 he was named Newcomer of the Year by the BBC Music Magazine. At the 2004 Montreal International Music Competition, he received both the Second Grand Prize and the prize for the best interpretation of a Canadian work.

The evening will be overseen by Finnish conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen who is currently Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the Philharmonia Orchestra in London, Conductor Laureate of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Composer-In-Residence at the New York Philharmonic.

Salonen’s restless innovation drives him constantly to reposition classical music in the 21st century.

The orchestra will be in concert on Wednesday April 11 at 7.45pm.

Tickets for the Philharmonia Orchestra are priced from £14 to £40.

For more information or for tickets, call the box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.