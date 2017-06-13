Residents urged to get stuck in with the war on litter

Councillors are calling on residents to be the eyes and ears of their latest war on litter bugs.

They are being urged to report to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council anyone they spot carelessly chucking their unwanted wrappers and drink cans on the ground or in bushes.

The council’s latest drive to ‘wipe out the litter bugs’ aims to hammer home the message that anyone failing to dispose of their rubbish in one of the 2,500 bins across the borough faces paying a £75 on-the-spot fine.

Cllr Hayley Eachus, cabinet member for the environment and regulatory service, said: “Dropping rubbish on the ground is unacceptable behaviour.

“If you see someone throwing litter out of a car window, a cigarette butt on the floor in the street, discarding a food wrapper in the park or tossing a drinks can in a bush – please report it to us.

“By alerting the council to littering offences, our community safety patrol teams and partner agencies, including CCTV operators, can focus their attention on wiping out the litter bugs.”

You can report anyone dropping litter via www.basingstoke.gov.uk/report or by calling 01256 844844.