Resounding win for the Row

Hartley Wintney recorded a resounding win over luckless Staines Town on Saturday March 2 to improve their prospects of avoiding relegation as the defeat consigned the Swans to relegation.

The Row could have been two goals up within the first three minutes. First a long throw from the left went straight across the front of the goal with no takers to convert. Then Mikey Campbell set up Jack French who was off target with his effort from the edge of the box. On 10 minutes, French had a similar chance but saw his effort pushed around the post by the Swans keeper Louis Dixon.

It was the visitors who had a good chance to open the scoring on 11 minutes. Yiannis Constantinou found space behind the Row defence and was baulked by Nathan Smart as he was about to shoot and a penalty kick awarded. Constantinou took the kick and saw his effort well saved by Adam Desbois in the Hartley goal.

The Row’s response was immediate. Steven Duff made progress down the left wing on 13 minutes and his accurate cross was blasted into the net from close range by Marley Ridge (1-0).

The home side passed up several chances before extending the lead on 18 minutes. A free kick was awarded some 25 yards from goal. Josh Webb stepped up and sent in an unstoppable shot into the net (2-0).

Mitch Parker held up play well before setting up Mikey Campbell who shot over on 22 minutes. Five minutes later a fluent move down the right involving Nathan Smart saw a chance given to Josh Webb who fired over from the edge of the box.

On 35 minutes trickery from Parker down the right saw him reach the goal line. His low cross hit a defender but the Swans defence managed to clear off the line.

The Swans defence was under siege but held out until the 38th minute. Then Duff, Mikey Campbell and Mitchell Parker combined with the latter finishing well. (3-0)

Hartley added a fourth two minutes later when a long clearance from Matt Drage eluded the visitors defence allowing Parker a clear run in on goal before scoring easily.(4-0)

On the stroke of half time the visitors almost had some joy. A run through midfield by Joe Dixon took him through the Row defence. He was forced wide where he found Che Krabbendam on the left. The winger who had a good game measured his shot which drifted just wide of the post.

HALF TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 4 STAINES TOWN 0

The second period was more subdued with Staines having more of the play. Winger Che Krabbendem provided most of the good things for the Swans and was perhaps unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after seeing a few efforts blocked.

Steven Duff saw an early effort pushed around the post by Dixon.

The Row added a fifth goal on 59 minutes. Mitchell Parker found space on the right and his cross to the back post found the head of Mikey Campbell who converted from close range (5-0).

Parker was again in the thick of things six minutes later when his right wing cross was headed home by Steven Duff, despite the best efforts of Dixon to keep it out. (6-0).

Staines pressed hard for a consolation goal and on 76 minutes Contantinou found space and saw his parting shot well saved by Desbois.

Five minutes from time Mitch Parker who was outstanding throughout completed a well deserved hat trick. Louie Paget made good progress down the right and his cross found Sal Abubakkar. His return cross was converted by the alert Parker (7-0).

FULL TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 7 STAINES TOWN 0

Speaking after the match, we heard from Anthony Millerick: “This match could have been a potential banana skin but we are pleased to have achieved a third clean sheet in a row. We set out to have a high tempo at the beginning of the match and we want to keep this momentum up until the end of the season. The team has shown an excellent response to the pressure of being near the relegation zone. These situations require players and the team to show character and they have in abundance.”