Restaurant closed following fire

Mayflower Chinese Restaurant at the Top of Town has been temporarily closed this afternoon, Friday 15th March following a fire.

The fire started in the kitchen at 3.30pm and has caused extensive damaging, forcing the restaurant to close.

It is not yet clear how the fire started and an investigation is underway to establish the cause.

The fire services were still in attendance at 5.15pm and the restaurant remained cordoned off.

There were no casualties in the incident and speaking from the restaurant, owner Hiro Fam told us that now that everyone is safe, his priority is to speak to anyone who has bookings over the weekend to let them know that regrettably, as a result of the fire, they will no longer be able to dine at the Mayflower Restaurant until the damage can be repaired and the kitchen is cleared to re-open.

We will keep you up to date of progress.