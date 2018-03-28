Rider snatched £4,500 watch from motorist’s wrist

A moped rider snatched a £4,500 watch from the wrist of a motorist in Basingstoke last week.

Police are on the lookout for the deft thief who pulled up on his moped next to the white Audi R8 driver waiting at a mini roundabout and asked to see his watch before making off with the expensive item.

The incident happened at about 8.45am on Friday at the mini roundabout at the junction of Cufaude Lane, Hanmore Road and Crockford Lane.

The moped approached on the driver’s right hand side and asked for the time.

The driver held out his arm to show the man his Tag Heuer Calibe 16 watch, worth about £4,500, at which point the rider pulled it from his arm.

The driver then pushed the rider from his moped and an altercation ensued before both people left the scene. The moped rider rode off with the watch towards Hanmore Road, down Thornhill Way and then onto a footpath.

The suspect was described as white, about 18 to 20 years old, between 65kg to 70kg, and was wearing a large black jacket, black trainers, blue jeans and a black helmet with a red strap.

Witnesses or anyone who has been offered a Tag Heuer Calibe watch for sale should call police on 101 quoting reference 44180108418.