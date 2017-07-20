Riders reach goal of Paris for Ark Cancer Centre Charity fundraiser

A peleton of 34 cyclists put in a herculean effort as they rode a gruelling 265 miles from Basingstoke to Paris on an emotional and memorable rollercoaster.

The cyclists making up the Ark to Arc ride left the Ark Conference Centre in Basingstoke last Wednesday and arrived in Paris on Saturday, cycling around the iconic Arc de Triomphe before finishing at the equally recognisable Eiffel Tower.

The Arkriders included brave Simon Finch, who broke his collarbone in a crash just 20 miles from the finish and needed hospital treatment.

They are on course to raise more than £70,000 for the Ark Cancer Centre Charity, which is aiming to raise £5m to build a new treatment centre in north Hampshire.

Mark Jones, director of fundraising and communications at the Ark Cancer Centre Charity, said: “This was an amazing achievement by an awesome group of cyclists.”

Mark, who was part of a group of family and friends at the foot of the Eiffel Tower to cheer the riders at the end of their epic journey, added: “They should all be very proud of what they have accomplished.

“The Ark to Arc cyclists have really risen to the challenge, and when the going got tough, they just kept on going.”

Mark described the moment that the riders arrived at the Eiffel Tower.

“The end of the journey was an emotional one, particularly because everyone was so concerned about Simon.

“There was a massive sense of relief, and joy, when he arrived at the celebration meal on Saturday evening.”

On their long journey, one of the highlights was celebrating Bastille Day in one of Basingstoke’s twin towns, Alencon in Normandy, and also receiving a civic welcome from dignitaries.

Other highlights included another of the riders, Colin Fanning, doing a Mick Jagger impression and when they glimpsed the Arc de Triomphe.

Craig Killick, one of the riders described the ride as ‘hectic’, ‘an experience of a lifetime’ and said he had ‘been away on quieter stag do’s’.

Visit arkriders.com to sponsor and find out more about the adventure.