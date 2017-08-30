Rise in bike thefts in Basingstoke sparks police security warning

Cyclists are being urged to make sure their bikes are safe and securely locked up after a spate of thefts were reported in Basingstoke town centre over the last two weeks.

Police said that since August 15 there have been 13 reports of bikes that had been stolen around the centre of town.

The majority of these thefts took place during daylight hours in the afternoon, with bikes that were unsecure or had inadequate locks fitted being targeted.

Extra patrols will be carried out in the town centre over the next few weeks, while last week officers were advising cyclists on how best to secure their bikes and handing out D-locks at the train station.

They will also be visiting bike stands in the town centre tomorrow and Friday to offer advice to cyclists.

Sergeant Trevor Taylor said: “We want to make Basingstoke as safe a place as possible for cyclists to ride their bike without the fear of it being stolen.

“As well as increasing our patrols and promoting crime prevention advice, we want people to send us any information they may have about stolen bikes.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered a bike for sale recently in suspicious circumstances.

“It may be tempting to share information, such as CCTV pictures, on social media, but we would urge people to contact us on 101.

“If incidents aren’t reported to us, then we cannot build up a picture to tackle this issue.”

Hampshire Constabulary has also issued some tips for cyclists to keep their bikes safe.

They recommend only using a good quality lock, always making sure to secure the bike to a stand or static object such as a lamppost or railing.

Bikes should be marked with the owner’s postcode and house number to act as a deterrent and a way of helping police with identifying recovered property.

Cyclists should also keep a note of the bike frame number, and register their bike at immobilise.com.