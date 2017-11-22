Rise in reported historical child sex abuse cases

The number of reported sex offences involving non-recent abuse against children have increased by 131 per cent in Hampshire over the last four years.

Children’s charity NSPCC, which obtained the figures under a Freedom of Information request, is now urging survivors of child sexual abuse to break the silence and speak out.

According to the charity, the number of recorded offences involving non-recent sexual abuse – where the offence is alleged to have occurred more than a year before it was reported to police – has increased each year, from 377 in 2013/14 to 869 in 2016/17.

In one case, a woman in her 40s was sexually abused and raped by her biological father at a very young age.

She went to the police to report her father when she was 25, and said the conviction helped her recover, but added: “I have had breakdowns, have depressive episodes and I’ve attempted suicide as an adult.

“But I am determined and I’ve got dreams and ambitions.”

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: “It doesn’t matter whether the sexual abuse happened a year ago or 50 years ago, it is never too late to report it.”

Nationally, there were more than 60,000 cases of non-recent sexual abuse against children recorded over the last four years.

The charity believes the rise may partly be down to high-profile abuse cases as well as the football abuse scandal.