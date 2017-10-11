Roadworks due to begin in Little London

Motorists are being warned of possible delays ahead of the start of up to half a year of work to replace more than a kilometre of water main in Little London.

From Monday temporary traffic lights will be in place along Bramley Road at its junction with Silchester Road for around three weeks.

The road will then be closed completely for up to 26 weeks while the £182,000 project being carried out by South East Water to lay 1,100m of pipes is completed.

Chris Love, delivery manager at South East Water, said: “We know roadworks can be frustrating but we will be working as quickly as we can to complete this scheme.

“Temporary traffic lights will be in place for three weeks while we start work to lay our new pipeline. Once we have finished this section of work we will need to continue laying our pipeline along Bramley Road.

“This work will be carried out under a road closure to keep the public and our workforce safe.”

A diversion will be in place via Little London Road, Pamber Road, Silchester Road, Pamber Heath Road, Rowan Road and Aldermaston Road while the closure is in place.