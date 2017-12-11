Roadworks on hold for Christmas

Work on the A33 has been temporarily suspended to make way for Christmas shoppers.

Hampshire County Council’s highway improvement works to improve capacity and reduce congestion on the road in Basingstoke will be scaled back to ease traffic disruption for the busy Christmas shopping period.

The reduced site work between Crockford and Ringway roundabout started on Friday and will continue until January 4.

However, narrowed lanes with cones and barriers will remain in place, as some work will continue next to the road until December 22.

The county council’s executive member for environment and transport, Councillor Rob Humby, said: “With the busy festive season approaching, the A33 works will be significantly reduced in the run up to Christmas, to minimise traffic delays for Christmas shoppers visiting Basingstoke.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a merry Christmas, and thank them for their continuing patience while these important improvement works are being carried out.”

Once complete, the finished scheme will include widened existing approach roads, wider roundabouts, new traffic lights installed on the roundabout to allow people to enter the roundabouts more easily, existing pedestrian and cycle facilities and connections upgraded as well as improved drainage.