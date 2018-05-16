Roaring into third round

Basingstoke and North Hants Cricket Club’s season started with a 77-run win in the second round of the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday.

Basingstoke won the toss at May’s Bounty and captain Mitch Stokes elected to bat as his side went on to score 201 for 9 (40 overs) to Goatacre CC’s 124 all out (33 overs).

George Metzger (29) and Chris Froud (39) batted first, hitting four fours between them, as their partnership took 81 before both were out for lbw.

Mitch Stokes (44) and Bradley Neal (43) upped the score to 190 for the fourth wicket but bowler Jack Haines was in impressive form taking 4-42.

Max Harsham (7) and David Griffiths (10) chipped in to further cement the Bountymen’s strong start.

Goatacre struggled to mount a response as Jack Haines (13) and Ross Dixie (23) stepped up to bat only to find Martyn James (2-31) and Ashley Neal (2-8) thwarting any threat.

David Griffiths (2-29) from six overs, Mitch Stokes (1-17) from five overs and Bradley Neal (2-16) from four overs helped ensure Goatacre were all out after 33 overs.

Round three of the Championship continues on June 3 as Basingstoke host Normandy.