Rock with Rosie for a good cause in memory of US singer

A young music fan from Basingstoke is organising a gig next month with the aim of raising £1,000 to help people suffering with mental health issues.

Rosie Woods, who goes to Brighton Hill Community School, felt compelled to act upon hearing of the death of Chester Bennington – lead singer for American rock band Linkin Park – earlier this year.

Bennington took his own life in July aged 41, and had previously spoken about his struggles with mental health and depression.

To honour his memory, 13-year-old Rosie is putting together the ‘Rock with Rosie’ evening at the White Hart pub in London Street on October 6, with money raised going to the Basingstoke Samaritans.

Rosie said: “When my mum and dad told me about Chester, I was heartbroken because I really wanted to go and see Linkin Park.

“When they told me how he died, I realised that we need to pay more attention to people with mental health issues.

“I also realised that it doesn’t matter who you are, famous or not – depression can affect anyone.”

Rosie – who has already managed to raise more than £600 – will be performing herself at the gig, and has spent the past few months learning to play Linkin Park’s song Numb on the electric guitar.

She will be joined on stage by local bands and artists including Tom Rampton, Alex Bar Rat, Richard Deadman and Celia Barrett and Friends.

Rock with Rosie runs from 6pm to 11pm.

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/rosiew-lp.