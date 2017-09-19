Rose books his place in Fedex Cup finale

Justin Rose hit just three bogeys all week as he finished in a tie for second place at the BMW Championship in Illinois,

The north Hampshire golfer hit rounds of 67, 68, 66 and 65 to finish on 18 under par, although that was still five shots off tournament winner Marc Leishman.

Rose was on top form across all four days on his way to carding his third consecutive top-10 result.

Two of his week’s bogeys came in the first round, but six birdies meant he finished the day on four under.

Two bogey-less days on Friday and Saturday saw him make up another eight shots, and move into contention towards the top of the table.

And it was an incredible showing on Sunday that pushed him into second place.

Rose had hit seven birdies before a bogey at the penultimate hole pushed him back, but it was still a very strong six-under-par round to round off the tournament.

The result has pushed Rose into eighth place in the Fedex Cup rankings, meaning he has secured his place in the season-ending tournament for a shot at the $10million top prize.