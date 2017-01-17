Rose claims runner up spot

Justin Rose looks to be close to back at his best after claiming second place on his first event back on the PGA Tour.

The north Hampshire golfer was faultless throughout last week’s Sony Open, in Hawaii, but still eventually finished seven shots behind winner Justin Thomas.

This was only after the American set a record for the previous best 72-hole score on the PGA Tour however, with his imperious opening round of 59, in Honolulu, leaving him a massive 11-under par.

By contrast, Rose improved as the tournament went on, by following up his opening round of four-under on Thursday, with scores of six-under, four-under, and six-under to finish Sunday with a final score of 20-under-par.

Rose took two months out to recover from a back injury after the Ryder Cup, and was forced to pull out of his second event back at the Hero World Challenge, in the Bahamas, because of the same problem.

Posting on Twitter after the event, he said: “Happy to get ’17 started in strong way. Some good to build in, some things to improve. Exactly how you’d want it on Jan 15! Well played JT.”