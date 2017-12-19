Rose hails dream way to finish the year

Justin Rose praised a “dream week” after ending the year on a high by winning the Indonesian Masters, his third victory of the year and the first time he has completed a treble since 2002.

It was all too easy for a dominant Rose, who eased to victory by eight shots on 29-under par in the Asian Tour’s final competition of the year in Jakarta.

The north Hampshire golfer seemed to have more of a battle with the weather than the course.

Play was delayed on Friday and Saturday due to multiple weather interruptions, forcing world No. 6 Rose to complete his third round on Sunday morning, carding a round of 66.

The former Tylney Park and Hartley Wintney golf club member carded a 10-under par 62 in the final round the same day to record the dominant eight-stroke victory.

Rose’s dominance was epitomised by the 31 birdies and eagle he sank on the way to his third tournament win in six weeks.

He said: “It is my last event of the season, to finish the year on a good note and still have a couple of weeks to enjoy this win over Christmas and New Year is really nice too.

“The largest winning margin for me in a tournament, to come here with my game in good shape, have to deal with bad weather and jet lag and stay focused on all four rounds, is something that I am really pleased about.

“I have had a dream week and I have played incredible golf.”