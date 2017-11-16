Rose in running for Race to Dubai

Justin Rose is one of three golfers fighting for the Race to Dubai crown at the European Tour’s DP World Tour Championship finale.

The in-form north Hampshire golfer, who has won his last two competitions following a two-year drought, will need to put in another top class performance to pip Tommy Fleetwood for the title.

Back-to-back successes in China and Turkey moved Rose to within €200,000 of Fleetwood in the order of merit.

Compatriot Fleetwood leads the standings with 4,114,088 points, while Rose sits second with 3,979,250.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia, the reigning US Masters champion, is close behind, on 3,184,582 points and is still in with a shot.

Rose will tee off at 8.40am (GMT) today (Thursday) and has been paired with Tommy Fleetwood.