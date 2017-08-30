Rose records first PGA top-10 finish since Masters

Justin Rose secured his first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour since the Masters back in April after a consistent display in The Northern Trust.

The north Hampshire golfer was one of seven players to finish on four under par in a tie for 10th place, after sitting in contention towards the top of the leaderboard for most of the tournament.

Rose had a steady first round to finish two under on Thursday, and although he matched that score on Friday it could have been a lot better.

He had been four under for the round approaching the 15th hole, but a bogey and double bogey undid most of his hard work, although he did pull a shot back on 17.

A third round 69 put Rose on five under for the tournament going into the final day, seven behind day three leader Jordan Spieth.

But having reached the final hole on level par for the day, Rose bogeyed the last to drop back a shot and have to settle for a share of 10th.

Despite that, it was still Rose’s best result on the PGA Tour since he finished as the runner-up at the Masters.

At the top of the table, Dustin Johnson beat Spieth in a play-off to take the title.